Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed pregnancy in unconventional manner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their first pregnancy five months after getting married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly dropped news of their first pregnancy in the most unexpected of places.

According to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to let some select family members into their secret during Princess Eugenie wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

As per the Duke of Sussex, the rare family gather was the right time for him to announce that he and Meghan were expecting Prince Archie just five months after their wedding.

Sharing about Prince William’s reaction to the news Prince Harry recalled: "We whispered the news and Willy smiled and said 'we must tell Kate'.

"She was across the room talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted.

"So we went and told Kate and she also gave us big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished."