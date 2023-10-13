Prince William, Kate Middleton at loggerheads over son George

Kate Middleton and his husband Prince William's rift over their eldest son Prince George has been revealed by an insider.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly arguing over whether or not they should send the future King George, 10, to boarding school when he's 13, with the matriarch dead set against it.

"Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately," the source spilled to a magazine.

They added that the much-loved royal couple are reportedly butting heads: "She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

It seems like George himself played a role in the decision as well, as the insider noted "he wants to be just like his father," who attended Eton for several years.

"She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that," said the source.

"William used to visit the queen for tea because she was so close by," the insider pointed out. "It’s boarding only, but close enough that George would be able to come home on weekends."

The school is located just a 10-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, the family's new home in Windsor. That means George can also spend time with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.