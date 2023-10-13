Dua Lipa debuts surprise look after mysteriously revamping social media

Dua Lipa debuts new revamped look after vanishing from social media

Dua Lipa has seemingly been getting ready to paint the town red with her brand-new hair as she kicks of a new musical era.

The One Kiss songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her new dye job, debuting her re-vamped look with her fiery red locks.

This was the pop icon’s first post since she mysteriously vanished from social media three days ago, deleting her feed and replacing her display photo, along with all her Apple Music album and single covers, with an aqua kaleidoscope-esque picture.

The natural brunette captioned the picture, “miss me?”



Fans rushed to shower the Levitating singer with compliments on her new ‘do.

“OUR FIRE HEAD QUEEN,” complimented one fan.

“WE MISSED YOU A LOOOOOTTTTTT I LOVE YOU,” another fan exclaimed.

“WE ARE SO READY FOR YOU,” a third user wrote.

Furthermore, fans continued to speculate about the new “DL3 (Dua Lipa 3) era,” referring to Lipa’s anticipated new album that she teased would be released in 2024 in an interview with The New York Times’ T Magazine in August.

Along with the post, the Albanian-American musician also posted a story hinting towards her new musical ventures.



The psychedelic-inspired story featured a kaleidoscopic eye, similar to the images she uploaded previously.