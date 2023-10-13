Parineeti Chopra beams with joy in unseen snaps from Haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha beam with joy on their Haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra recently shared some adorable photos from her intimate Haldi ceremony, featuring her husband, Raghav Chadha.



The Bollywood actress reminisced beautiful memories from her pre-wedding festivities as she dropped joyful pictures on her Instagram story.

The 34-year-old actress ditched a traditional attire for the ceremony as she donned a simple yet beautiful pink outfit with golden details on it.



The Hasee Toh Phasee actress accessorized her look with golden earrings and a headband made of white pearls.



In shared photos on Instagram, the couple beamed with happiness as they enjoyed their time with family and close friends.



Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

On September 24, Parineeti tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

The bride and groom wore beautiful pastel colour traditional ensembles on their big day.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her reunion with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities including her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.