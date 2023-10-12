VIDEO: Israeli settler mocks Palestinians in Gaza left with no water, electricity, internet

A viral video, which is making rounds on social media, shows an Israeli settler mocking the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, who have no access to food, water, electricity, internet and other utilities.



The maker of the video can be seen showing off the excess availability of water, internet and electricity in his home.

In the video posted by Quds News Network on X (formerly Twitter), he can be seen drinking in a manner humiliating the agony of Gazans, and almost as if he is wasting water.

People reacted to the insensitive video, showing support for Palestine and calling out the Israeli settler.

After the United Nations (UN) called for allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday that his nation would not permit basic supplies or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the hostages it took during its unexpected weekend attack on Israel.

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home," he said in a statement.

In its report, OCHA said that almost 220,000 of the displaced people, or two-thirds of the total, have taken shelter in UNRWA-run schools. UNRWA is the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees.

Over 100,000 individuals are being protected by relatives, neighbours, and various other facilities in Gaza City, while over 15,000 people have sought refuge in schools controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

The investigation also revealed that 3,000 or more people had already been relocated within the Gaza Strip before to Saturday's strike, illustrative of the ongoing unrest in the area.

At least 2,540 dwelling units in Gaza are now unusable as a result of the bombardment's severe damage to its housing system. 22,850 additional dwelling units also sustained minor to moderate damage.