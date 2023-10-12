Zendaya subtly supports Taylor Swift years after their alleged fall-out

Zendaya divided the internet after she liked Taylor Swift’s latest post on Instagram, years after their alleged fall-out.

Taking to Instagram, the Lover singer penned a heartfelt tribute to Beyoncé following her attendance at the Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Eagled-eyed fans noticed that the Euphoria star was among the thousands to press the heart button on the post.

The action prompted years-old drama to resurface, from when Zendaya allegedly sided with former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West during their feud with Taylor Swift.

Zendaya and Taylor struck a close friendship after the former appeared in the Grammy winner’s music video for Bad Blood in 2015.

However, they reportedly had a falling-out when the actress liked a tweet against the Midnights artist seven years ago.

It happened after Kim released a secretly recorded conversation between Taylor and Kanye about the rapper’s song, Famous.

Fans came forward to defend Zendaya over her latest stint, with one noting, “that was SO long back.”



“Y'all need to learn to move on and zendaya prolly liked it for beyonce in the first place [sic],” they added.

“so instead of enjoying the premier which is a big deal y’all are focusing on 7 year old drama [sic],” another sneered.