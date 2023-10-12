Meghan Markle skips engagement ring second time amid concerns for Diana’s diamonds

Meghan Markle was spotted without an iconic jewellery piece during her appearance with Prince Harry in New York, five months after their alleged ‘catastrophic car chase’ incident.

While the Duchess of Sussex had been wearing a wedding band while addressing the audience on Tuesday for their mental health summit, she was notably missing her engagement ring.

Prince Harry had proposed to the former Suits actress in 2017 with a three-stone diamond ring. The ring’s design, which Harry designed himself, featured a big diamond that was sourced from Botswana along with two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection.

During the Invictus Games, last month, Meghan also chose to skip the ring and stick to her wedding band for the 8-day event in Düsseldorf, Germany.

With the ongoing speculation regarding why Meghan ditched the ring for the second time, Joanna Wyganowska Design expert and Gemologist at Queensmith told The Mirror of “very good reasons.”

Wyganowska shared that the ring, estimated to be upwards of $200,000, is “invaluable and extremely sentimental,” which means she may opt to avoid wearing it for “fear of damage or loss.”

She explained that it’s “very common” to get rings serviced or resized over the years.

“An engagement ring is something that may be worn every single day and therefore can become damaged for example a setting may come loose,” she said. “As Harry proposed to Meghan six years ago, it may very well be that she is simply getting the ring serviced.”

Previously, sources revealed that Prince William is “putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on” with the ring as “not knowing where they are is disturbing” for him, per insiders for New Idea.