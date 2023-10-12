‘The Eras Tour’: Taylor Swift gushes over ‘guiding light’ Beyoncé at premiere

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reunited at the AMC Theaters in Hollywood on Wednesday night for the premiere of her new documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, took to her Instagram to share a boomerang with the Renaissance artist as they posed together in the cinema, having some popcorn.

The Lavender Haze singer penned a sweet note alongside the short video clip for the singer, talking about how the Break My Soul musician.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she began the caption.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” Swift wrote while adding an angel emoji and prayer hands.



At the event, Swift stunned in a tanzanite Oscar de la Renta gown, while Beyoncé rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theatres a day earlier from its original release on Friday, October 13.