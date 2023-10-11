Israel-Hamas war: US confirms 22 citizens killed as foreigners' death, abduction toll escalates

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 8, 2023. — AFP

The Palestinian group Hamas launched an unexpected attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths, injuries, or hostage-taking of dozens of foreigners with brutal casualties of residents on both sides.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

Thailand: 20 dead, 14 hostages

Twenty Thais have been killed, 13 wounded and 14 are estimated to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most of whom work in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

More than 5,000 have asked to be repatriated, according to the foreign ministry.

United States: 22 dead, others missing, abducted

United States President Joe Biden said at the White House there were "at least 22 American citizens killed" and "we now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas."

United Nations: 9 dead

The United Nations stated on Wednesday that nine staffers belonging to its Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA, have lost their lives during Israel-Hamas war.

Nepal: 10 dead

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan Republic´s embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

France: Eight dead, 20 missing

Eight French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday, warning the death toll was likely to rise.

Twenty people remained missing and some of them had in all likelihood been abducted, it said

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina´s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country´s nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

Russia: Four dead, six missing

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It stated that it had no information about any hostages, but that six Russian nationals were missing.

Chile: Three dead, one missing

Three Israelis of Chilean origin were dead and one is missing.

Brazil: Two dead

Brazil´s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that two Brazilian-Israeli citizens were dead.

Peru: Two dead, three missing

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.

Philippines: Two dead; three missing

The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were killed in an attack on a kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Three nationals remained missing.

UK: Two dead

Two British men have been confirmed dead by their families. One, 20-year-old Nathanel Young, was serving in the Israeli army.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Ukraine: Two dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine´s foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Canada: One dead, three missing

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia´s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

Germany: Several hostages

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

Mexico: Two hostages

Mexico´s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Colombia: Two hostages

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel´s ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Austria: Three missing

Austria´s foreign ministry said Tuesday that three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those abducted.

Italy: Two missing

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.

"They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay´s government said, without giving details.

Sri Lanka: Two missing

Sri Lanka´s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania´s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Ireland: One missing

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.