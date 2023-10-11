Jennifer Aniston convinces Jon Hamm to break THIS rule with 'special' request

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's hosted epic The Morning Show strives to present an interview that is compelling enough to get up early for.



In the sneak peek provided to People magazine for Wednesday's episode, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) invites Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), whose business Hyperion wants to acquire UBA.

“I have a request,” Alex says to Paul when he enters her dressing room.

“You want to meet my favourite oligarch?” Paul replies.

After Alex says that she does not, in fact, want to do that, she presents Paul with her query.

“I’d like to interview you,” Alex says. “I’d love you on my show. I know I know you don’t do interviews. I know. But people are sceptical. I think it’s a legitimate concern for the shareholders, and this would be a beautiful opportunity to tuck them in and show them why they should support this deal. I also think it would be a great opportunity for you.”

Alex was surprised when Paul agreed.

“Happy to do that,” he says, adding, “So, no questions in advance, that kind of thing? That’s how your show works, right?”

Paul won't be provided with a list of interview questions in advance, and Alex expects he'll object to that. But Paul continues to astound her.

“How’s Thursday?” he questions.

Alex is shocked by how quickly the tycoon wants to have the interview, and Paul explains that the sooner the better because he has a trip to Texas scheduled for the following week.