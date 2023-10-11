Ulrika Jonsson speaks out with ‘bold take’ on Holly Willoughby's This Morning exit

Ulrika Jonsson is making a bold statement about the sudden departure of Holly Willoughby from This Morning after 14 years.

The TV presenter, 42, announced on Tuesday she has quit the daytime chat show after 14 years, leaving ITV bosses 'absolutely gobsmacked' and the struggling show in 'chaos.'

In an emotional statement to her eight million Instagram followers, she told how she has left with immediate effect for the sake of herself and her family following an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her last week.

But it looks like Ulrika, 56, is glad to see Holly leave the programme as she left a cryptic comment on a social media post about the star's departure.

The Instagram account The Archbishop of Banterbury shared a video of a blonde Wilko worker walking around an empty shop with the caption: 'Holly Willoughby walking round the This Morning studio'.

The account wrote: 'End of an era' alongside the video with Ulrika writing in the comments: 'Or end of an error...'

Ulrika's remark got other users talking, with one writing: 'Love that you've turned up and dropped an absolutely perfect comment.'

Another wrote: 'Oooh! Ulrika-ka-ka-ka that was a feisty comment haha,' while a third simply commented with several laughing emojis.

Ulrika and Holly have never presented any shows together but the Swedish star was a contestant on Dancing On Ice in 2007 where Holly served as co-host.

Holly's exit from the show comes after a former Pizza Hut was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.