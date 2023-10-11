One dead as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

At least one person died and three others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area on Wednesday, police said.
Police said a rescue operation has been launched to recover survivors from rubble, while two injured were rushed to the hospital.
The police said as many as three people were injured in the incident.
The incident took place while labourers were laying the roof of the building, the police said.
Rescue operation is facing delay as a large number of people gathered outside the building.
Mola Baksh, an eyewitness of the incident, who was working in the building told Geo News that eight to 10 labourers had been working in the building for three days.
He said other labourers are still trapped under the rubble.
The police said the person who was killed in the incident was not a labourer but a passerby.
Heavy machinery has been called but rescuers facing difficulties due to narrow streets, the police added.
