Ryan Reynolds opens up about his mental health struggles but he does 'rituals' to cope up

Ryan Reynolds opens up about mental health struggles and coping at gala.

Ryan Reynolds who received the Robin Williams Legacy Of Laughter Award from mental health nonprofit Bring Change To Mind, discussed his mental wellbeing during the organization's 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala in New York City.



When asked about maintaining a mindful balance, the 46-year-old star admitted, "Not always great, to be honest."

Reynolds went on to reveal, "I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control."

The father of four, married to Blake Lively, also acknowledged the fluctuating nature of his mental health journey, stating, "Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not."

Reynolds shared that when he senses an "out of control" moment, he turns to meditation. He confessed, "I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way. I’m sort of aware of that stuff, and I manage it as well as you can."

Reflecting on his role as a parent alongside wife Blake Lively, Reynolds also highlighted the significance of instilling self-awareness in their four children.

He emphasized the value of open communication, stating, "It's more about talking to them about everything. It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going."