Lidia strengthens to Category 3 hurricane, targeting Mexico's Pacific Coast.

Hurricane Lidia has gained strength, now classified as a major Category 3 hurricane, and is on a course towards Mexico's Pacific coast, posing a significant threat to popular beach towns.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning for the region due to the anticipated dangerous hurricane-force winds.

As of the latest update from the NHC, Lidia is situated approximately 155 miles (249 km) southwest of the well-visited resort city, Puerto Vallarta.

The hurricane is moving east-northeast at a speed of 15 miles per hour (24 kph) and boasts maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

The NHC expects Lidia to continue to accelerate throughout the day and night, with the hurricane's eye forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The impact on the coast is likely to be substantial, potentially hitting at or near major hurricane strength, according to the NHC.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas, including Puerto Vallarta, have been taking precautionary measures. Shopkeepers in Puerto Vallarta have boarded up windows and stocked up on sandbags in anticipation of possible flooding. School classes have been canceled in some regions, and residents are urged to seek refuge in temporary shelters while avoiding the sea.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has activated civil protection personnel, and around 6,000 members of the armed forces have been deployed to assist residents in need.

Lidia is expected to bring heavy rainfall of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) to Nayarit, Sinaloa, and Jalisco states. The NHC warns that this heavy rain could lead to flash floods and mudslides, particularly in areas with higher terrain near the coast.

In addition to the rain, a dangerous storm surge is anticipated, which could result in significant coastal flooding. This surge is expected to coincide with large and dangerous waves.

Hurricanes are an annual occurrence in Mexico, affecting both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, typically between May and November. This week alone, Tropical Storm Max led to fatalities and flooding in Guerrero, a southern state. In August, Hurricane Hilary, at one point a Category 4 hurricane, caused damage in Baja California.