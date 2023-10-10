'Empathetic' Prince William, Kate Middleton praised for 'feeling pain'

Prince William and Kate Middleton 2015 visit to charity, XLP, was greatly appreciated as the couple’s effort towards mental health was brought in discussion by the charity’s founder.

Speaking to HELLO! Patrick Regan shed light on his interaction with the Prince and Princess of Wales on World Mental Health Day.

He recalled how their presence alone brought great value for the charity as it brought focus to people with troubled pasts.

"Having them visit is always good, because it amplifies what you're trying to do in communities," he explained.

"We were working with some amazing people, particularly in the areas of gun and knife crime and gang culture. The Prince and Princess were really passionate about mental health, which was great, as over the years, I have hosted lots of politicians and if I'm honest, sometimes it feels like they're there for the photo opportunity, but with William and Catherine they had such an interest in the topic, and they were obviously knowledgeable about the topic."

He went on to praise the Prince and Princess of Wales for their empathy towards the cause.

"And with William, when you talk to a young person who's brother has been stabbed and when you talk about bereavement, the emotions, losing someone suddenly like that is is frightening. And obviously that's what happened to him, one minute, his mum was there the next minute she wasn't and so I felt like empathy they had a lot of empathy.

"Empathy isn't saying 'I know what it feels like to feel your pain' because no one's got the same DNA, the same genetics, the same upbringing. Empathy is saying 'I'm going to believe you what it's like when you describe your pain and and I'm going to listen'. That's what they offered the young people, they didn't dream that that someone of royalty would come to their estate and sit down, and ask them how they feel about life."