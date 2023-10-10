Ben Shephard opens up on replacing Phillip Schofield to join Holly Willoughby

Ben Shephard, who's been a hit with viewers since he joined Holly Willoughby to host the morning show, has broken his silence on being Phillip Schofield's replacement on ITV.

Shephard, 48, has reacted to rumours that he's swapping GMB for This Morning as a permanent replacement for axed Schofield.



While chaperoning Susanna Reid at the ITV Pride of Britain Awards, Ben, from Essex, was asked about his possible permanent future on the show.



The presenter reacted as saying: 'What I can tell you is I'm doing some more – I'm gonna be doing some more but I'm just helping out really. So I've got some days coming up between now and Christmas.'

Willoughby's new co-host explained: 'So I'm not exactly sure but I'm still very, very much part of the furniture...'

Shephard's appeared clearing the air about his role in the show after it emerged he could be in line for the permanent gig of Schofield's replacement.



'Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many avenues. Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel, a source told the Daily Mail.

'He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport.'

Ben, who has previously acted as a stand-in presenter on the show, covering for Phillip between 2005 and 2011, kept nothing in dark from his fans. His comments come just days after the once 30-stone security guard, Gavin Plumb, 36, was accused of plotting Holly's kidnap and murder.

The show, after Scofield's exit, was going to be built around Holly with rotating co-hosts, as GMB is with Susanna, but now bosses have changed their minds and want someone they can team her with most days.



It was revealed that the mother-of-three will not be rushed back onto the This Morning sofa by ITV bosses. She has since been placed under police guard at her home with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, who is eight.



There are also reports that Phillip Schofield has contacted Holly Willoughby to support her amid threats. The former This Morning host's gesture has reportedly melted Holly's heart.