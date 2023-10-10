Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for Vegas date nights amid split rumours

Lady Gaga has squashed any rumours of bad romance with long-term boyfriend Michael Polansky with back-to-back flashy date nights.

Over the weekend, Gaga, 37, was spotted on two concert date nights in Las Vegas with her boyfriend-of-three-years, 45, months after rumours of a split, per Page Six.

The Poker Face songstress was first seen in the crowd of Katy Perry’s residency show at Resorts Word Las Vegas on Friday, with her tech entrepreneur beau along with her long-time manager, Bobby Campbell.

As the lovebirds walked around the venue, a fan pressed the record button, prompting the obliged singer to flash a smile and hold up a peace sign.



The next day, the still-in-love duo was seen dancing and hanging around in a VIP section at a U2 concert at Vegas’ The Sphere.

In fact, the chart-topping musician and pop icon was given a shoutout by the band’s lead singer, Bono, who said, “I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight.”



These spottings come just a few months after Radar Online reported that the couple split up due to incompatible views about marriage and kids.

“They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They’re still friends,” a source told the outlet.

However, these Sin City outings showed that the low-key couple is still going strong.