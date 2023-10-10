Sophie Turner NYC stroll with daughters after mediation with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, showcased her nurturing maternal side during a leisurely stroll through New York City with a friend and her two daughters, Willa, aged three, and Delphine, aged one.

On this sunny Sunday outing, Sophie lovingly pushed her little ones in a stroller, with her attention devoted to her youngest, who clutched a stuffed caterpillar tightly.



Sophie opted for a relaxed and comfortable ensemble, donning a navy crewneck, light grey sweatpants, and stylish black sunglasses.

She completed her look with a baby blue tote bag adorned with a Capri Sun graphic, adding a touch of playfulness to her outing.

Her eldest daughter was equally stylish, wrapped in a fuzzy white jacket adorned with an enchanting strawberry pattern.

Following her estranged husband Joe Jonas's visit to Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment, where Sophie Turner has been residing amid their divorce, the trio was spotted during a family outing in New York City.

This sighting came as Sophie made her return to social media after confirming the end of her marriage, sharing a snapshot of a beaded 'Fearless' bracelet adorning her wrist on Sunday.

This marked her first social media post since she and Joe Jonas announced their decision to part ways on September 6.



