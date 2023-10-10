Joe Jonas radiates happiness on New York stroll with his daughters amid divorce battle

Joe Jonas was spotted in high spirits during a New York stroll with his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, in New York on Monday.

The Jonas Brothers musician, who is currently embroiled in a bitter custody and divorce battle with Sophie Turner, was spotted pushing his children in their Baby Jogger strollers.

Jonas, 34, shares the girls, Willa, three, and Delphine, 14 months, with the Game Of Thrones actress, and last month they confirmed the end of their marriage.

The outing comes less than a day after his estranged wife Sophie shared her first post on social media since they both announced their separation in a joint statement on September 6.

