Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Ihsanullah require rehabilitation: PCB

Providing an update on Pakistan's fast bowler trio Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Ihsanullah, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said that the pacers require rehabilitation to fully recover from their injuries.

Hasnain suffered an ankle injury in the Sri Lank Premier League back in August, whereas, Ihsanullah and Naseem Shah suffered elbow and shoulder injuries.

PCB's statement comes against the backdrop of the national team going into the World Cup 2023 after suffering a major blow to the bowling department's bench strength due to back-to-back injuries.



Naseem Shah

The 20-year-old pacer suffered an injury — during the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month — to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is not a recurrence of any previous shoulder injuries.

The pacer went through successful shoulder surgery earlier last week, he remained absolutely stable and was discharged from the hospital the next day, the PCB said.

According to the board, Naseem will be attended by two physiotherapists for his rehabilitation both at the training ground and the gym.

The fast bowler will be monitored continuously and is scheduled to see — the doctor who operated on him — in the third week of October.

Ihsanullah

The right-arm pacer who made his one-day international debut against New Zealand earlier this year, has been ruled out from international cricket due to an elbow injury.

The fast bowler underwent surgery — after a doctor was flown in from England to operate on him — in the first week of September in Lahore.

Following the surgery the fast bowler "was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis," the PCB said.

It is pertinent to know that the Multan Sultan star — as part of the emerging category — was named the "Player of Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL".

Mohammad Hasnain

The fast bowler who sustained an ankle injury during the Sri Lankan Premier League back in August had travelled to England for an MRI which revealed that the right-arm pacer requires rehabilitation for his injury.

Hasnain has been going through a rehabilitation process since September 13, the board said.