King Charles risks end of monarchy with next move

King Charles’ reign is set to be faced with a new challenge as the monarch gears up to make his first attendance to a Commonwealth country.

According to the Daily Mail, royal aides have been preparing for Charles’ visit to Sydney ahead of its summit meeting in Samoa next year.

Speaking to the outlet, Matt Thistlethwaite, a government figure representing anti-monarch group in Australia, suggested that the King’s visit will “trigger a renewed conversation” about the dissolution of monarchy in the country.

“The King will always be welcome in Australia and greeted fondly by the Australian people,” he shared. “But in modern-day Australia his visit will trigger a renewed conversation about having our own head of state who lives with us, represents us and is an Australian.”

Leader of the protest group Australian Republic Movement Isaac Jeffrey echoed similar sentiments, noting, “By the time Charles visits he’ll have been King of Australia for more than two years.

“He’s hardly been in a rush to visit us and that’s fine – we don’t need him,” he added.

The latest report comes after King Charles was left “disquieted” due to lack of a formal invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the country.