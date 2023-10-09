Tia Mowry slams critic after facing backlash for ‘complicated’ love life

Tia Mowry replied to a fan when she criticized her for talking publicly about her dating life.



Following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, a fan suggested that Tia Mowry shouldn't discuss her "complicated" dating life in public. Tia Mowry fired back at the suggestion.

Despite lately expressing how "exhausting" dating has been, the 45-year-old Sister, Sister alum on Saturday used Twitter to explain why she won't be getting back together with the 43-year-old All American: Homecoming star.

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she tweeted.

“That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition our (sic) a part right away I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor.”

Mowry continued, “Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

She had "a lot to say" at "6 am," the Game alum was informed in response by a supporter, who also added that she would "never address this publicly."

Additionally, the Twitter account informed Mowry that she would be "focused" on her "life and kids" and not be able to "comment on my ex-husband/their father."

The actress replied, “Boo boo I’m in Europe traveling the world. So it ain’t 6am. Also, you ain’t me either so I think it’s best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU not me. Next.”

After 14 years of marriage, Hardrict and Tia made news by announcing their divorce in October.