Julia Fox was offered ‘surgery’ by ex-Kanye West

Julia Fox opened up about one of Kanye West’s offers in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.



The actress revealed in a new excerpt of her book that Kanye West proposed to get her a “b**b job” during their relationship in 2022.

She wrote, “We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” about the couple hanging out in a hotel room.

The actress further claimed he told her, “I’ll get you a b**b job if you want.” Fox says she denied the offer.

They first connected on New Year's Eve in Miami in 2021, and they later appeared together at Paris Fashion Week.

According to Us Weekly, West and Fox, 46, broke up in February 2022 after the rapper of "Jesus Walks" publicly begged to reconcile with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” close source reported at that time.