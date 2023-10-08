Bachelorette's Michael Turnbull and pregnant girlfriend Charlotte Cushing sweet PDA over coffee date

Michael Turnbull with pregnant partner Charlotte Cushing during Brisbane coffee outing.

Michael Turnbull, known for his appearances on various seasons of The Bachelorette, and his model girlfriend Charlotte Cushing, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

On Friday, the expectant couple was spotted indulging in some quality time and affection as they enjoyed a coffee date in Brisbane.



Michael sporting a white Nirvana T-shirt, black shorts, and blue sneakers. Charlotte, on the other hand, displayed her baby bump in a black long-sleeved crop top paired with leggings.

The couple's happiness was palpable as they couldn't resist hugging and sharing kisses in the warm sunshine.

During the outing, there was a heartwarming moment when Charlotte was seen giggling while sitting on Michael's lap, and he tenderly cradled her baby bump.

Michael Turnbull with Charlotte Cushing glimpse into their growing family's happiness.

Turnbull took to Instagram last week to announce their journey into parenthood, sharing an adorable polaroid image that marked the beginning of their new chapter.