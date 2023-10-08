Drake claps back at Joe Budden's album, calls him a 'failure'

Drake takes a shot at Joe Budden's financial history in response to album criticism.

Drake has responded to Joe Budden's critical comments about his latest album, For All the Dogs, and his approach to catering to a younger audience.

The Toronto-based megastar, known as the "6 God," offered a substantial rebuttal to the "Pump It Up" rapper on Saturday.

Drake took to social media to address Budden's critique, making several pointed remarks about his fellow artist.

He asserted that Joe Budden is a "failure" and a "quitter" in the music industry. The exchange unfolded under a post shared by DJ Akademiks, featuring a video clip of Budden discussing Drake's work.

In his response, Drake stated, "You have failed at music," and suggested that Budden had abandoned his music career to pursue endeavors that were financially more rewarding.

Drake implied that Joe Budden's commentary on achieving success in the music industry should be viewed with skepticism, given his own trajectory.

Further elaborating on his perspective, Drake noted, "You switched careers because the ideas you had led to financial struggles, and the lyrics you penned resulted in limited attendance at your shows, with audiences clad in outdated Enyce jeans, nodding along to 'Mood Muzik 29' while pretending you were the greatest."

Drake, in response to Joe Budden's criticism, went on to offer advice to artists who follow their creative instincts regardless of public opinion.

The 36-year-old rapper referred to Budden as the "poster child of frustration."

Continuing his commentary, Drake emphasized that the notion of "everyone's entitled to their opinion" isn't always reflective of reality.



