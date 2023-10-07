In pictures: Casualties on both sides as fight intensifies between Hamas, Israel

Cars parked outside a residential building catch fire during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

At least 200 people died in Israel when Hamas' surprise attack labelled as "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" caught Tel Aviv off guard, as Palestinian fighters infiltrated into Israel via land, sea, and air.



Israel soon recovered from the “tremendous shock” and hit back launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which martyred at least 198 Palestinians and wounded 1,610.

Family members and relatives mourn over the bodies of Palestinian fighters killed in the latest inflitration operation into Israel, at the mortuary of a hospital in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A member of Israeli security forces tries to extenguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. — AFP Palestinians flee Gaza City following Israeli air strikes on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Smoke plumes rise over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during Israeli air strikes. — AFP

Palestinians fleeing Israeli air strikes take refuge in a school run by the United Nations in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP A young man rides his bicycle past a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A young boy walks amid the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP Israeli rescue teams wait next to ambulances parked just outside the southern city of Sderot to evacuate the wounded on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Palestinians and fighters from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.



