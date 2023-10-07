Kanye West leaves fans 'elated' with his sweet gesture: Watch

Kanye West's sweet gesture towards his fans recently melted everyone’s hearts on social media.

The rapper, aged 46, and his wife Bianca Censori, aged 28, whose recent marriage was confirmed, pleasantly surprised a group of fans by spending 45 minutes with them at an Italian Starbucks.

Kanye attempted to maintain some anonymity, dressed in all black with a hood concealing his face, while he strolled through Florence.

A video circulating on social media captures an Italian girl sharing her excitement about spotting Kanye at a nearby Starbucks. She excitedly rushes to the cafe and briefly films Kanye, who is seated in a nearby chair, engrossed in his phone.

The girl's friend then appears in the clip and says: 'Kanye has asked if he can sit with me, with me! I was sitting for the past 45 minutes with Kanye West.'



In a second clip, a better view of Kanye can be seen as he stands alongside Bianca who is dressed in a white top and matching leggings.

It comes after Kanye instructed Bianca to 'never speak' - and has issued a set of rules to live by, including specific foods she can eat and what she can wear, a source close to the Australian architect has claimed.

There are ongoing fears that the rapper is manipulating his wife into a 'radicalized' version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.