Al-Aqsa Flood: Saudi, Iran, Turkey react to Hamas attack on Israel

Muslim and Western countries Saturday around the world have reacted to the Palestinian group Hamas' attacks on Israel by land, sea, and air — that have left more than 40 dead and hundreds wounded.
Here is a roundup of the reactions:
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said: "The Kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, protection of civilians, and self-control".
"The Kingdom is reminded of its repeated warnings of the dangers of an explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights," it added.
A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for the attack, calling it a "proud operation".
"We support this operation," Yahya Rahim Safavi said, quoted by ISNA news agency.
Safavi expressed backing for the Palestinians "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem".
At a parliament session on Saturday, Iranian lawmakers chanted "Down with Israel", "Down with America" and "Welcome Palestine", according to a video published by the Tasnim news agency.
The UAE wants the bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians to stop increasing.
The UAE expressed its "deep concern" about the situation and its heartfelt condolences for the deaths brought on by the conflict in a statement.
To prevent potentially disastrous consequences, the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs pleaded for the utmost prudence and a rapid ceasefire.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel and Palestinians to avoid further escalation.
"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," said Erdogan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause.
In Yemen, Huthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa expressed their support for "the heroic jihadist operation".
In a statement published on the website of the Huthi-controlled SABA news agency, the Iran-aligned militant group said the attack "revealed the weakness, fragility and impotence" of Israel.
The United States condemned the attack by Hamas against Israel.
"We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," it said.
The UN's Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said, "I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed."
He said he was "deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage".
Russia's foreign ministry called for an "immediate ceasefire".
"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately cease fire, renounce violence, show the necessary restraint and — with the help of the international community — establish a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is fending off a Russian invasion, said Israel had an "indisputable" right to defend itself.
European Union, France, and Germany however condemned Hamas's attack on Israel.
