Meghan Markle causes trouble for Prince Harry by revealing his secret in a show

Meghan Markle once caused trouble for her husband Prince Harry by revealing the Duke's secret nickname during the royal's interview with famous TV star.

King Charles III's younger son, who relocated o the US following his exit from the royal family in 2020, appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show in 2021 with his showbiz pal James Corden and the pair took a bus tour around LA together, however a video call from the Duchess of Sussex soon revealed Harry's secret.



The Duke of Sussex was hilariously mocked by his pals and talk show host after the Duke's wife Meghan let slip his nickname. During the tour James video called the Duchess and after spotting her husband in the background she asked: "Haz, how is your tour of LA going?"

The host then quipped: "Haz! I didn't know we were calling you Haz!" To which the Prince replies: "Well you aren't my wife."

Haz is not the only pet name the former Suits star has for the Duke, as Meghan revealed another when she appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show discussing her children's bond with their father.

"He [Archie] loves being a big brother. Everyone tells you, someone told H and I, you have one kid as a hobby, two children is parenting," Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres.



Prince William, The princess of Wales, also used to call his once beloved younger brother Harold, as referenced in Harry's memoir Spare, although his real name is actually Henry.

His full title is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, Baron Kilkeel, formerly Prince Harry of Wales. Meghan is also not Meghan's first name but rather her middle name, as she was born Rachel Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family. He is the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. He is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. Harry was educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College. He was christened Henry Charles Albert David on 21 December 1984 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie.

