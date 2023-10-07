Angus Cloud’s co-stars remember 'kind' actor ahead of upcoming film

File Footage

Angus Cloud is remembered as a kind and humble human being by the co-stars of his upcoming film, Your Lucky Day.



The trailer for one of the Euphoria star’s final films was released on October 6, Friday, just months after his tragic death at the age of 25.

The film’s story revolves around a dispute over a lottery ticket which will turn into a deadly hostage situation.



As per film’s synopsis on YouTube, "The witnesses must decide exactly how far they’ll go—and how much blood they’re willing to spill—for a cut of the $156 million."



In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Cloud's co-stars include Elliot Knight, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Jessica Garza paid a touching tribute to the late actor, calling him a "beam of light."

Jessica shared, "He was not only an incredible actor, but he was an even better human. He was kind and humble and thoughtful and so deeply sincere."



The actress expressed her gratitude that she got a chance to share screen with Angus.

Angus, who passed away on August 1, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father.

The late actor's mother reported a "possible overdose" after finding her son unresponsive, according to 911 audio obtained by TMZ.