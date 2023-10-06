Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce shares favourite Taylor Swift songs

Donna Kelce, mother of Taylor Swift’s new love interest Travis Kelce turned out to be a fan of the Fearless singer.



The NBA stars mom revealed her favourite Taylor Swift song and also reacted to the singer new budding romance with her son in a guest appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith, via Entertainment Online.

The Kelce family head revealed that her favourite Swift song is Shake It Off as it promotes avoiding negative opinions.

"I think probably Shake It Off -- we're getting a lot of that lately, about haters," Donna exclaimed laughing.

The football players mom admitted feeling like to be in an “alternate universe” when she was asked what she thought of her son’s new romance with Taylor Swift, and the attention surrounding it.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said.

There can be considered an already good bond between the players mother 33-year-old singer as they have been sharing appearances with the at Travis Kelce’s last two of the Chiefs' Sunday Night Football games.