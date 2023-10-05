Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby's reunion leaves fans baffled

Phillip Schofield reunites on TV with his former best friend Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield, who resigned from his role at ITV after his affair came to light, has reunited on TV with his former best friend Holly Willoughby.

Former This Morning star Phillip, who cut ties with ITV after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague and issued an apology to Holly Willoughby and his former colleagues after lying to them about it, has left fans baffled as he popped up in a new Netflix series, which showed a rerun of the star on the show alongside his former co-presenter.

It's the first time Phillip has appeared on ITV since his shock exit from his role in the famous show after 20 years and the subsequent honest interview with BBC to discuss the fallout after news of an affair with a coworker emerged, which he said was "unwise but not illegal".



Appearing in the new three-part documentary 'Who Killed Jill Dando?' on Netflix which highlights the shocking murder of BBC Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando outside her London home in Fulham. The series covers what happened after her murder, the manhunt that ensued and that the real killer has never been identified or caught.



The introduction from Holly and Phillip came ahead of an interview with investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas to mark the 23rd anniversary of Jill's death. The clip is short but sees Holly address the camera as she says: "What happened that morning remains a mystery, the crime unsolved, her killer never held to justice."

Earlier this week, Jill's brother, Nigel, appeared on ITV's Lorraine where he discussed his own theory behind Jill's tragic death.



