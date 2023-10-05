Abbott Elementary, other broadcast hits on hold due to strikes

Fans of broadcast hits like Abbott Elementary will have to wait a little longer for new episodes, as the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike have pushed back production on many shows.

In a normal year, the new fall season of broadcast television would already be airing, but the strikes have made it impossible for many shows to begin filming on time.

As a result, it is unlikely that we will see any new episodes of our favorite broadcast shows before 2024.

Abbott Elementary is one of the many shows that has been affected by the strikes. The show's writers were supposed to begin work on Season 3 on May 3, but they were unable to do so due to the WGA strike. The strike ended on September 27, but it will take some time for the writers to get back to work and write new episodes.

So, when can we expect to see new episodes of Abbott Elementary? It is difficult to say for sure, but it is likely that the show will not return until 2024.

In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of the show on Hulu.

In addition to Abbott Elementary, other popular broadcast shows that are likely to be delayed due to the strikes include: