OVERDONE: Taylor Swift's too much NFL coverage doesn't go down well with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift during an awards ceremony and Travis Kelce during an official sports gathering. — AFP

Travis Kelce said that Taylor Swift had been the subject of too much NFL media coverage when she showed up to support the sports star during Kansas City Chiefs games.

Although Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's most recent two games, football fans were incensed by how frequently the camera cut to her during Sunday night's game against the New York Jets.

Speaking on Wednesday's new episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis said, "They are overdoing it a bit for sure, especially my situation. They’re just trying to have fun with it."

NBC cut to Swift 17 times during Sunday's game, to which Kelce said, "Damn, that’s crazy. That’s like once a drive. Mom told me everyone was enjoying themselves."

"They are not there to get thrown on the TV. You never know you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot."

"There are certain things you just don’t want to be on TV at all times."

Along with his older brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce is a guest on his podcast. He agreed with his brother's point of view and advised the NFL to take the NBA's lead.

"The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games," Jason said. "Basketball has it figured out."

"You show them once, let them know they’re there, maybe after a touchdown, but you can’t go overboard with it. People are there to watch the game."