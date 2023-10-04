Jason Kelce teases brother Travis Kelce amid romance with ‘superstar’ Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce took to X, previously called twitter poking fun at his brother Travis Kelce’s new romance with superstar Taylor Swift.
The Philadelphia Eagles center posted a picture of his mother Donna Kelce, and Kevin Miles, the actor credited for Jake from State Farm, seated together enjoying his game against the Washington Commanders.
“I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm,” the, athlete, 35, captioned the picture.
The humorous message was posted after Swift, 33, was spotted twice watching Travis, also 33, play.
Miles was also seen in the picture holding a basket of ketchup-covered chicken tenders, which he called attention to in the tweet's comments section.
The actor made a remark in reference to the viral ketchup and ranch Swift was eating with a piece of chicken at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. "Seemingly, they were out of ranch," he wrote.
