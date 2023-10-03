ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar appointed as 'Global Ambassador'

Sachin Tendulkar with the World Cup 2011 trophy on April 3, 2011. — AFP.

India's "Master Blaster" and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the "Global Ambassador" of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup 2023, the global governing body announced Tuesday.

Tendulkar will walk out with the trophy before the October 5 opening match between England and New Zealand and will declare the tournament open.

Expressing his views on the development, the veteran cricketer recalled that he looks forward to the "fantastic tournament" with the hope that it will inspire the next generation to pick up sports and represent their countries at the professional level.



“With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament," Tendulkar said.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” he added.

This year's edition of the World Cup will also include a star-studded cast of ICC ambassadors comprising West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, India’s Suresh Raina and former women's team captain Mithali Raj and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

The cricket legends will elevate the spectators' experience by placing fans at the centre of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before through meet and greets whilst sharing expert analysis that will be made available via the ICC Online Media Zone. They will also be seen in attendance for select matches across the country, further adding to the excitement of the highly anticipated World Cup.

“It’s a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever,” Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications said.

The mega event will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on November 19 in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.