Meghan Markle 'never embraced' royal life, she's 'moved on'

Meghan Markle's failure of assimilating into the royal fold was a consequence of her not wanting to ‘embrace’ her new life.

According to biographer Andrew Morton, while speaking to Fox News, the Duchess of Sussex was not fully aware of what royal life meant and how it would impact her relationship with the rest of the family members.

"I just feel that Meghan’s never really embraced the rules and rituals of the royal family. She didn’t understand that she had to curtsy to the queen in private. It’s no secret that there’s not much love lost between Kate and Meghan, and Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast."

The royal author elaborated that she has since kept the royal family on the back seat as she focuses on establishing her life in California.

"Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast. The royal family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on."

"From what I gather, Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of [her lifestyle website] The Tig. So I think [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out. And every day that passes, they’re more established in California."