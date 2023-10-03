Arshad Nadeem drops out of Asian Games last minute

Pakistan's Gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s hopes to win a gold medal at the Asian Games suffered a huge blow on Tuesday when Arshad Nadeem withdrew from his javelin throw event at the last minute due to a chronic knee injury.



An official of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) confirmed that Nadeem informed them and the Pakistan contingent that he would not be able to participate in the event due to a chronic injury.

The blow to Pakistan came just 24 hours before the athlete's participation at the event as he was scheduled to appear in the men's Javelin Throw finals on Wednesday evening.

A statement attributed to Pakistan’s chef de mission, released by POA said that Arshad complained of pain in his knees after the first session in Hangzhou.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr Asad Abbas, who was accompanying him on the trip, that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the statement highlighted.

“On 2nd October, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event. The chief medical officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up.”

After this, Nadeem underwent a medical examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at a local hospital in Hangzhou, which revealed a long-standing injury.

The statement further said that the Javelin thrower, after consulting the medical personnel, decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.