Prince William, Kate copy Prince Harry, Meghan's approach in royal revamp

Kate Middleton may not agree with her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle, but seemingly finds inspiration in her strategies.

The Princess of Wales will not be accompanying Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore this November, as she will be looking after their 10-year-old son, Prince George, who has exams during that time, per GB News.

Writing for Express.co.uk, royal expert Robert Jobson noted that while Kate has attended the first two awards ceremonies in London and Boston, she will “step out solo” in her royal engagements.

Citing his sources, Jobson penned, “The King sees his daughter-in-law as a great asset to the monarchy and with fewer working royals her public profile will receive a boost.”

He explained, “Last week alone she carried out several solo engagements in the UK. She will focus more and more on her role as a ‘children’s champion’ and her early years projects.”

Of William that expert said, “William too will spread his wings” as the media will not focus its attention of Kate with their joint appearance.

While this is a good strategy, it seems oddly familiar to the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been focusing on.

With the launch of his memoir, Spare, Harry was seen promoting the book by himself, while Meghan had signed up with a talent agency in Hollywood sans her husband.

Reports have suggested that couple is separating their business ventures for better publicity.

Earlier in September, when Meghan arrived half-way through Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Upon her arrival, the Duchess of Sussex had cited their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, for being “little late for the party.”

Now, it seems that Kate and William seem to be going on the same route despite their resentment towards Harry and Meghan.