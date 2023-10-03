Justin Bieber’s marriage with wife Hailey ‘doomed’ after five years

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey might be going through some marital troubles despite the couple putting on a loved-up display in recent weeks, marking their fifth anniversary.

The Rhode Skincare founder, 26, is reportedly frustrated by the childish behaviour of the Peaches singer, 29. Per a source cited by the National Enquirer, Justin “acts like a needy kid all the time” and Hailey “constantly has to apologise for him and try to get him to act like an adult.”

The insider also noted that Hailey was “mortified” by the musician who appeared in a odd choice of clothing for a product launch event for her brand in August.

Hailey was dressed a chic red Ermanno Scervino mini strapless dress with matching Maison Ernest heels. She accessorised with a Ferragamo purse, a jewelled ‘B’ necklace and a simple gold ankle bracelet.

Meanwhile, the Beauty and a Beat musician dressed down in a grey hoodie, sweat shorts and pair of bright yellow crocs over white socks to the extravagant soirée in New York City.

The contrasting styles raised eyebrows among many onlookers as speculated trouble in paradise. Among the many comments on social media, a user wrote, that the couple looks “like they’re being forced to stay married.”

The news comes after the pair celebrated their fifth anniversary, dedicating loving tributes for each other and short trip to Japan. The couple put up a loved-up display as they shared PDA-filled snaps from the holiday last month.

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when the singer was 24 and supermodel was 21, and exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.