Are Shakira and Jimmy Butler dating?

Jimmy Butler and Shakira sparked romance rumors in July

Jimmy Butler spoke out on rumors he is romantically involved with Shakira.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the NBA player called out the media for making up stories out of a molehill, assuring they are just friends.

He also explained the duo bonded over the singer’s son’s love for basketball.

“She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up,” the 34-year-old athlete shared.

Shakira and Butler sparked dating rumors after the pair were spotted together in Miami in July.

“Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating,” Butler explained to the outlet.

The Waka Waka singer shares sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with ex Gerard Pique.

“Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!” he added.

Following their sighting, Us Weekly reported the couple had been growing “closer,” noting the mom-of-two was “really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”