Mudryk and Broja shine as Chelsea beats Fulham 2-0. x/JacobsBen

Chelsea broke their goal drought with a stunning 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League clash on Monday.

Mykhailo Mudryk opened his Chelsea goal account, and Armando Broja returned from injury to make an impact.



Before this encounter, Chelsea had struggled to find the net in their previous three league games, tallying just five goals in their six top-flight matches of the season. However, the tide turned in their favor during a remarkable two-minute spell in the first half.

Mudryk, the Ukrainian winger, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a composed finish, displaying his skills since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk. Moments later, Broja capitalized on a defensive blunder by Fulham's Tim Ream to double Chelsea's lead.

The victory lifted Chelsea to 11th place in the Premier League standings, offering much-needed relief to their beleaguered manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino had been calling for ruthlessness in front of goal, and his team finally delivered in this game.

Fulham, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm and failed to register a single shot on target in the first half. Despite some second-half efforts to mount a comeback, they couldn't break through Chelsea's defense.

Ian Maatsen came close to extending Chelsea's lead with a powerful strike that hit the post, but the visitors comfortably secured their second league win of the season.

Pochettino expressed his satisfaction with the performance, emphasizing the importance of building confidence. He also played down injury concerns for some key players.

Fulham's coach, Marco Silva, lamented the soft goals conceded by his team and called for improved decision-making and effectiveness in front of the goal. He dismissed suggestions about missing former forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and focused on the current squad's development.