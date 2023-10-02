VIDEO: Taylor Swift warms up to Travis Kelce's mum Donna with a hug during Chiefs-Jets game

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce was spotted with his rumoured romantic partner Taylor Swift in a suite during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.



Taylor Swift hugged Donna Kelce as both women continued to grin.

Donna watched the Eagles game with a surprising special guest before leaving for New Jersey. Jake from State Farm, who co-stars in a humorous advertisement with Travis, 33, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was seated next to the mother of two.

The 35-year-old Jason posted a picture of his mother and the actor, Kevin Miles, having fun during the football game.

“I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm,” the Eagles center wrote on X, poking fun at his brother's support from Swift.



Miles also posted a selfie of himself with Donna on X. “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” he wrote in reference to Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version).



After the Eagles game, Donna posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing Travis' jersey. "On to the next one…" she wrote.

The event occurred a week after Donna and Swift, 33, watched the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium while the "Karma" singer's rumoured relationship with Travis, 33, was in the news.

Fox Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), which posted the video from the game, shows the couple grinning, applauding, and clapping in their suite at the Kansas City, Missouri stadium.

On an episode of Travis Kelce's monthly podcast New Heights, he broke his silence regarding the rumoured relationship with Swift, People reported.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” Travis told his older brother Jason. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said.