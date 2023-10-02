Holly Willoughby faces ‘huge’ family loss

Holly Willoughby's sister, Kelly, shared on Instagram that their family is in a state of mourning after the unfortunate loss of their dear uncle.

In her post, 44-year-old Kelly paid tribute to their beloved Uncle Ray and expressed the deep sorrow their family is experiencing due to his passing.

Alongside a sweet snap of her late uncle smiling while wearing a suit, Kelly captioned the photo: "Sleep deep Uncle Ray. We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon."

"Thank you for all the love and the laughs. The kids will forever remember you turning up, taking your hat off and watching with glee as packets of Haribo dropped to the floor. We will miss you so much," she added.

Kelly's followers were quick to share their sympathies with her and Holly as they flocked to the comment section to share their condolences. "This is so sad. Sending you and your family so much love," one commented.