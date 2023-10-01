Sandra Bullock under pressure to return Oscar for THIS blockbuster movie

Sandra Bullock has faced an unexpected issue regarding her 2009 smashing hit The Blind Side.

The actress dealt with extreme pressure to return her Oscar for the movie after Michael Oher, the inspiration for the 2009 sports drama, made alarming claims about the family.

The whole scene happened soon after when the Proposal star lost her partner, Bryan Randall. Returning the Oscar acted as the catalyst in her emotions.

The athlete said that the Tuohys, who were depicted positively in the movie, did not formally adopt him but instead tricked him into being their conservator.

After Oher's eye-opening claims on the family, numerous comments have been posted on social media requesting that Bullock, who played Oher's adopted mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the movie, return the Academy Award she received for the part.

According to a source, Bullock was stunned to learn that she was being asked to return her award at a time when she was still processing Randall's death.

“It's just one heartbreak piled atop another,” a close friend of the actor told Radar Online. “She's always been tough and her coping mechanisms have seen her through hard times, but she's at the end of her rope.”

“To say Sandra was blindsided herself is an understatement,” the friend added. “She has not kept up with the Tuohys or Michael, so she didn't know the horrible animosity brewing or that she would be drawn into it.”

The insider shared, “At this point, Sandra's loved ones are telling her she needs to get away and process it all.”



