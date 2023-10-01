Royal Family website comes under cyber attack by Russian hackers

The Royal Family’s official website was “attacked” in the wee hours of Sunday morning by Russian hackers as the website went offline for quite some time.

Upon visiting the URL, royal.uk, the page displayed an error message, “Gateway time-out Error code 504.”

Following the stint, a Russian Hacker with the moniker, KillMilk assumed responsibility for targeting the website. In a message shared onto Telegram, a messaging app, the hacker added a link to the website which provided information about the monarch, the Firm and the Royal Family’s roe in the UK and the commonwealth.

The self-proclaimed hacker announced that the takedown was supposed to be an “attack on paedophiles” as he added a sad face emoji on the messaging site. A picture of King Charles was used in the background.

Per the Mirror, KillMilk is the leader of the Russian hacktivist DDoS collective KillNet, which launched a Private Military Hacking Company earlier this year.

KillNet is known for its Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) campaigns against countries supporting Ukraine, especially NATO countries, since the start of the war in February last year.