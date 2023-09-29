Tom Sandoval achieves sobriety after cheating on Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has given his physical health a chance after ruining his now ex, long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix's mental health by dating co-actor Raquel Leviss.



The Vanderpump Rules actor admitted in the pilot edition of his podcast Everybody Loves Tom that after being caught dating Leviss decided to quit drinking alcohol.

“I haven’t drank since — I believe it was April 4th or 5th,” he shared during Thursday’s premiere episode.

“I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day.”

According to Sandoval, it came to the point where he would start drinking right away after finishing his workouts.

“If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking,” he exemplified to his cover band’s drummer, Jason Bader. “If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out.”

The choice was made, according to Sandoval, 41, during the band's tour because his "nerves" were in shambles from the fallout from his adultery on long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The podcast host would "three shots, three beers" before Scandoval to ease his anxieties. Nevertheless, despite the "angry" masses, he stopped smoking and drinking completely.