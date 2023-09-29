Kate Middleton finds new royal to fill in Meghan Markle’s role

Kate Middleton has found a replacement for Meghan Markle as she tackles many of the royal responsibilities with her husband Prince William.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were dubbed as the ‘Fab 4’ when the former Suits actress joined the royal family. However, after the rift, the two couples have been estranged since.

Now, Kate is relying on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in the tumultuous past two years the royal family had to face due to the accusations hurled by Prince Harry and Meghan.

Previously, royal expert Russel Myers suggested to Sky News that the Prince and Princess of Wales are now tired of the narrative swung by Harry and Meghan, and they want to get on with their job.

Amid the rifts, royal commentator Jeanie Bond told OK! magazine that Kate bonded with the couple in the past few years quite well despite the age gap.

“Sometimes it seems strange to realise that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer,” Bond explained. “But, especially after all that has happened - not only with the Queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting ‘sacked’ - the two couples have formed a tight bond."

Bond suggested that William and Kate “feel they can confide” in Edward and Sophie among the “few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings.”

The expert noted that Kate and Sophie have a “common touch” as they “lived ‘normal’ lives before marrying. They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat.”

Bond dubbed them as the “new female stars of the show – elegant, engaging and empathetic.”