Inter Milan suffer first Serie A defeat as Sassuolo claim victory

Inter Milan's flawless start to the Serie A season came to an end as Sassuolo staged an impressive comeback to secure a surprising 2-1 victory.



Inter, who had won all their previous five matches, appeared in control after Denzel Dumfries found the net just before half-time. However, Sassuolo were not to be outdone, leveling the score in the 54th minute with a well-placed strike by Nedim Bajrami.

Domenico Berardi then sealed the deal for the visitors with a powerful shot from distance.

Despite the defeat, Inter Milan remain at the top of the Serie A table, level on points with AC Milan, who secured a 3-1 victory over Cagliari. Milan had to overcome an early shock as Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo gave Cagliari the lead in the 29th minute. Yet, Milan rallied back with goals from Noah Okafor, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Napoli, on the other hand, displayed flashes of their brilliance from last season as they comfortably defeated Udinese 4-1 at home. Victor Osimhen, who had made headlines earlier for a penalty miss and a TikTok incident, showcased his prowess with a goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also found the net for Napoli. The victory puts Napoli in fifth place on the Serie A table with 11 points.

Lazio secured a much-needed win, defeating Torino 2-0. Matias Vecino and Mattia Zaccagni were the heroes for Lazio, who now find themselves in 11th place with seven points.

Inter Milan's coach, Simone Inzaghi, acknowledged the challenge Sassuolo posed and expressed the need for sharper focus.

AC Milan's manager, Stefano Pioli, celebrated his 200th win as a coach in Serie A but also recognised areas for improvement. Napoli fans are hopeful that their team's previous season's form may be returning, while Lazio supporters will take solace in their team's win.