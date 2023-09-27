Princess Kate pairs dazzling blazer with casual updo for latest outing

file footage

Kate Middleton put on her best smile as she spent quality time with children with special needs during her latest royal engagement.



The Princess of Wales stepped out in a bright-colored blazer as she attended a family portage session at a specialist center in Sittingbourne, Kent on Wednesday, Sep. 27.

For the visit, the future Queen paired the red blazer from Zara with LK Bennett "Frieda" black trousers, completing her look with Boden Pointed Black Suede Ballet Flats.

She tied up her brunette locks into a low bun, letting her bangs frame her face on each side.

The Princess joined the children with educational needs and other disabilities during their sensory development class, where she was snapped bonding with other kids over their favorite toys.

She also met with the parents and frontline workers to get an insight into the support system of portage.

Kate’s latest visit is part of the Princess’s Shaping Us campaign, which she launched earlier this year.

The campaign is “fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become,” revealed Kate during a speech at the project’s launch.

"This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults,” she added at the time.